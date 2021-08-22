Marching band tries to keep the music alive despite cuts

Education

OXNARD, Calif.

The Oxnard High School Marching Band is raising money to prevent music and color guard instructor cuts.

OHS yellowjackets created a poster that reads "Save Our Swarm."

The program seeks donations and corporate sponsorships.

If the marching band can find 40 families to give $250 dollars each, the music program can thrive.

The program is known for hosting a regional marching band competition.

The competition is scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 13, this year.

For more information visit donate@www.ohsmarchingband.com