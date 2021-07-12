Lompoc, Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District to prepare back-to-school COVID plan for 2021-2022 school year

Education

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Maria-Bonita and Lompoc Unified School District are fully opening classrooms in August for in person learning.

This news comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed two bills, to help fund California schools in light of COVID.

Santa Maria-Bonita was depending on this to reopen.

Lompoc Unified staff members are excited to have students back.

Administrators hired additional school counselors to help students dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

“We are going to focus on social emotional learning as well as addressing any learning gaps that have been caused by the pandemic,” said Lompoc Unified Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla.

Both districts will offer independent studies for families who are still hesitant to send their kids back to in-person learning.