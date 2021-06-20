Channel Islands High School graduate earns more than $220,000 in scholarships

Education

OXNARD, Calif.-

A Channel Islands High School graduate earned $220,000. in scholarships.

Pedro Calderon graduated in the top ten of his class.

The son of a field worker and factory worker and he even worked in the field with his father to start saving for college expenses.

He played soccer and ran cross country and track until his senior year, that's when he said he decided to focus on applying for scholarships in hopes of getting a full-ride and it paid off.

His school counselors, family and community couldn't be prouder.

Calderon won 20 scholarships ranging from a $70 Viva Oxnard Scholarship to a $40,000 Edison and GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarships.

He also received scholarships from Lockheed Martin, Coca Cola, Dell, Elks and Limoneira.

"I am extremely grateful and honored to acquire 20 scholarships with over $224,000 granting me a full-ride to UCLA as I will be pursuing mechanical engineering," said Calderon.

As a first generation students Calderon said he never had anyone at home to guide or mentor him along his academic journey.

"I had to figure out everything myself, and make my own path."

He isn't wasting any time, Calderon will begin a mechanical engineering program at UCLA this summer.

He plans to give back by creating a scholarship for students from his community in the future.