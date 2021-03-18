Students return to Santa Barbara high schools, middle schools

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After months of planning and anticipation, students returned to Santa Barbara-area high schools and middle schools on Thursday.

Students are divided into three cohorts, with groups A and B alternating between in-person learning and remote learning each day. The third group will learn virtually through the remainder of the school year.

"I think students just want to be together," said an excited Kip Glazer, principal at San Marcos High School. "Yes, they understand that there are [COVID-19] rules and regulations that they are not used to. But I think kids are resilient. So, they'll handle it and they're gonna have a great day."

Students must check in when entering campus, scanning their student ID and having their temperature taken before washing their hands. Then they are allowed to enter.

Some are stepping onto campus for the first time amid the new guidelines.

"It's interesting," said freshman Sarah Errea. "I would prefer to get the beginning of the year but due to COVID and stuff, it's great to see my school for the first time and get to see my teachers in real life, not over a computer screen."

