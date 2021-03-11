Nearly 60% of education employees in SLO County have scheduled, received vaccines

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education announced that nearly 60% of its employees who work with TK-through 12th-grade students have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

This was accomplished thanks to support from San Luis Obispo County Public Health, CAPSLO, the County Office of Education and local pharmacies.

The employees vaccinated worked in childcare settings, districts, charters, private and parochial schools.

The office of education estimates the rest of the childcare and education workers will be able to schedule an appointment for their shots before the end of March through the county’s online reservation system or with local pharmacies.

Post-secondary education sector employees at Cuesta College and Cal Poly are already scheduling appointments through the county’s online reservation system or at local pharmacies.

For a breakdown of daily COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.