SB County’s tiered education staff vaccine rollout leaves some teachers waiting, confused

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Education staff in Santa Barbara County became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the calendar flipped to March.

But not all TK-12 (transitional kindergarten through 12th grade) education staff can get a vaccine at this point. Santa Barbara County Public Health is using a tiered system to prioritize certain teachers and education staff deemed as higher risk.

In order to carry out the plan, SBCPH is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Education Office, who is working with school district administrations around the county. Education staff can only receive a vaccine through their school or district under this plan, and cannot register for the vaccine on their own through the County.

According to SBCEO, the education staff groups, in order of priority, are as follows:

Staff working in-person (or set to begin by March 21) with high-risk or disabled students Staff working in-person (or set to begin by March 21) with multiple cohorts of students (such as bus drivers, food service workers, or P.E. and other teachers with multiple classes) Any other staff working in-person (or set to begin by March 21) with students Staff working remotely

SBCEO says 1,170 vaccines arrived through the County this week for these groups, only enough to cover Group 1 and some of Group 2 and Group 3.

To determine how many vaccine invitations a school district receives for its groups, SBCEO uses a formula taking into account school staff size, the number of staff working in-person and an equity measure that considers state data on how many students in a district are experiencing poverty.

Still, the system is causing confusion and frustration for some teachers seeking precious COVID-19 protection while preparing for an imminent return to in-person classroom learning.

One teacher in the Goleta Union School District made a vaccine appointment through the County only for Public Health to cancel it, because she did not go through the county's process of determining which education staff priority group she fit.

She calls the March 1 eligibility date for teachers "false advertising."

