SLO County begins vaccinating teachers and child care workers

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is beginning its efforts to vaccinate teachers and child care workers starting today.

Last week, Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced the county will start to allocate 10 percent of its vaccine each week to workers in the education and child care sectors.

“We are excited to begin vaccinating our community’s educators, including many who have been providing dedicated in-person care throughout the pandemic,” said Borenstein. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it’s one of the best tools we have to end this pandemic.”

According to the County, vaccine distribution will be managed by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and Child Care Planning Council.

The County adds that eligible individuals will be contacted directly by their employer to schedule an appointment.

Those workers will not schedule appointments directly through the County’s website or Phone Assistance Center.

“This is an important first step in vaccinating the many people who care for our students,” said Dr. James Brescia, Superintendent of the County Office of Education. “I appreciate the collaborative work of the local Vaccine Task Force in making this a reality and I encourage all teachers, school staff and child care workers who have questions about when and how to get the vaccine to talk with your employer for more information.”

For addition information on San Luis Obispo County vaccination