SMJUHSD votes to alter grading for students who struggled while distance learning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A grading police change is coming for high schoolers in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District who have struggled to learn during the pandemic.

The district's Board of Education decided during a meeting Thursday evening that first semester grades may be replaced with second semester grades if the second semester grades are higher at the end of the school year.

This applies to all high school students taking year-long courses.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of the change during Thursday's meeting.

The discussion was prompted after multiple public comments and student testimonials illustrated students were struggling to keep their grades up while distance learning during the pandemic.

During the same meeting, the board voted that 12th-grade students who completed the state's graduation requirements but were unable to complete the full number of credits required by Board Policy due to COVID-related hardships will still be allowed to graduate.

These graduation exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the Superintendent.

