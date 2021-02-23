Case rate decline puts K-6 schools on path to in-person learning

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Many educators, parents and students have been eager for coronavirus case rates to fall below 25 per 100,000 in Santa Barbara County.

That is threshold that puts elementary schools on the path to reopening.

The state dashboard shows the county is now below 16.9 per 100,000.

Tonight the Santa Barbara County School Board will discuss the issue.

Schools are working to get reopening safety plans approved in time to reopen campuses in some form or another.

Upper grades do not yet qualify in the Purple Tier.

Lompoc Unified is another district looking to offer in-person learning to elementary schools starting March 8. The district is working on a survey that will help create a model.

Private schools have been open but they are also doing things differently due to the pandemic.

They have outdoor classes and hybrid schedules.

Public schools will do the same ,depending on the number of students who choose to return before vaccines are available to everyone.

The Santa Barbara Unified will conduct its meeting via Zoom at https:sbunified.zoom.us/j/96840634346.

We will hear from education leaders and parents tonight on the news