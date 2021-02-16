Lucia Mar Unified School District to discuss potential reopening schools during Tuesday night virtual meeting

Education

NIPOMO, Calif. – Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday night.

The Board will discuss the approval of COVID-19 Safety Plan and approval of updated phased reopening plan.

According to the LMUSD Board Meeting Agenda, the Board will receive a presentation regarding the District's reopening plan and consider action to change its criteria for reopening District campus to in-person instruction.

If the Board votes yes, LMUSD schools could reopen as soon as next week.

The Board Meeting is at 7 p.m.

Parents are welcomed to virtually attend this meeting.

For more details on the meeting, click here.