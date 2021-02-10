Santa Maria, Orcutt students prepare for college applications despite COVID-19 pandemic

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Students at Santa Maria and St. Joseph High School are preparing for college applications, and are getting both in-person and online assistance.

According to St. Joseph High principal Erinn Doughtery, St. Joseph High students have counselors on-campus that could help them with any college related questions. College counseling Zoom nights are available for all freshman through senior students on a monthly basis.

Santa Maria High School counselor Maria Fruge said at this time, seniors are preparing to apply for Financial aid, FAFSA or DREAM ACT for AB 540 students.

Both school officials said everything has been going well despite the COVID-19 pandemic.