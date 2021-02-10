Private school demand on the rise during pandemic

Education

GOLETA, Calif. -A waiver helped Montessori Center School open during the pandemic for first through sixth graders in October.

The Goleta campus opened to pre-school kids in August.

Head of School Melanie Jacobs said they spent a good amount of money making it meet safety standards to prevent the spread of COVID19.

The bought air purifiers, PPE and outdoor equipment to allow learning to take place outdoors.

They also hired more teachers and excepted fewer students.

Jacobs said they have a waiting list and have seen a renewed interest from parents who used to send their children to public schools.



"Look at this beautiful campus and all of the outdoors. The students have been very flexible, my staff and teachers have learned to be flexible and have worked really hard to provide the best education they can for students during a difficult time. So we have developed as people and our students have developed, so certainly there's positives to everything," said Jacobs.

During past economic downturns private schools nationwide saw a decline in enrollment, but during the pandemic private schools have allow some parents to go back to work.

The Montessori is a nonprofit so they count on fundraisers and have an online auction in April to cover some of the safety expenses.

Boarding schools are also seeing an increase in applications.

Charlotte Brownlee, the Assistant Head of the Cate School in Montecito said they have been doing outdoor classes all year and it seems to be working.

She said Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties have a number of private day and boarding schools to choose from with financial aid.

All the schools are still waiting to get teachers vaccinated, although it is not mandatory.

Teachers and staff are taking precautions to keep everyone on campus safe.

We will have more on the renewed interest in private schools during the pandemic tonight on the news.



