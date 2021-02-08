VADA student art show projected on Lobero Theatre

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Visual Arts & Design Academy known as VADA at Santa Barbara High School wrapped up a unique art show over the weekend.

Due to COVID19 precautions VADA didn't use a gallery, instead the historic Lobero Theatre projected their artwork on the building's rear wall.

The VADA Projected Student Art Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights allowed students, parents and art fans to watch from a safe distance.

People driving by could also see the art.

VADA is all about helping students achieve their potential.

They got creative with a show that showed off their talent to the community during a pandemic.

VADA program director Daniel Barnett said prospective VADA students also got to see what Santa Barbara High has to offer.