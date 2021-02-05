Santa Barbara Unified School District COVID reopening plan approved by public health

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District announced its COVID Safety Plan has been approved by Public Health, allowing schools to reopen for in-person learning when it is safe to do so.

Santa Barbara County Public Health said that, prior to reopening, all school staff who will be on campus must complete a baseline routine COVID-19 test. This test can be taken at a private or public site.

Following the baseline test, school staff will need to get re-tested after two months. Later testing will be done in a phased manner.

Upon reopening, schools must follow School and School-Based Program Industry Guidance, their own safety plan and their attestation to follow all health and safety guidelines.

This week, Santa Barbara County's case rate was recorded at 47.2, which is well above the threshold for reopening schools set by County Public Health.

According to state guidelines, schools may only reopen in-person when the case rate drops below 25 per 100,000 residents for at least five consecutive days.

This applies to all schools serving K through 6th grade.

