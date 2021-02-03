Teacher vaccinations at center of reopening debate

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Governor Gavin Newsom appears to agree with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directive from Dr. Rochelle Walensky that says teachers don't have to be vaccinated to reopen schools.

But some teachers and a former school board member say not so fast.

Kate Ford said, "We greatly appreciate the governor's efforts to increase access to vaccinations, but let's go one step further, and lets prioritize teacher vaccinations, that would just be one more step in empowering us to do what is right, to open out schools. Our students, our public school students deserve the same in person school opportunity that students across the county in private schools are already receiving, so let's follow the CDC guidelines and open our schools"

Gov. Newsom said, "So many private schools are open and I believe we can safely reopen public schools to in-person instruction with the appropriate level of safety and support."

He supports money to help schools make it safe.

He said there were 87 COVID19 cases linked to schools in January, down from recent months.

But he did not say teachers, who are considered essential workers, would be vaccinated on a certain date and time.

Some teachers unions and associations are fighting for that to happen.

The public schools that have in person learning have small cohorts with a majority of children still learning online.

We will have more on this issue tonight.