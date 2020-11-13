Yellowjackets artificial turf field nears completion

Education

OXNARD, Calif.

In an ordinary year the Oxnard High School Yellowjackets football team would be getting ready to play on its new artificial turf field, but this is no ordinary year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the team isn't taking the field.

When they do return, the new field will be complete along with other stadium upgrades funded by school bond measures.

The team had become known for having a worn out field by the time players won play-off games.

The new turf is scheduled to be ready in time for graduation, but it is still unclear whether the usual graduation on the field will happen for the Class of 2021.

The Class of 2020 had a graduation ceremony in the parking lot to prevent the spread of COVID19.