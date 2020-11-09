Bishop Diego back to distance learning after positive coronavirus test

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara has temporarily halted in person learning after someone from the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school reopened for in-person learning just two weeks ago.

A letter was sent to parents and staff on Friday about the positive test. The letter did not say if it was a student or staff member.

Parents and students are encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, and practice preventative measures such as practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings.

Teachers and students are also told be prepared to possibly contacted by contact tracers working for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

For the time being, students are back to distance learning and there will not be any extracurricular activities or athletic conditioning on campus until at least November 30.