Lompoc school district to begin testing employees for coronavirus

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Unified School District will begin testing all of its employees for COVID-19 beginning later this month.

State guidelines require that all school employees must be tested for the coronavirus once every two months.

“This is one step toward being able to reopen our schools,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald in a news release.

The school district will use at-home nasal swab test kits for employees.

Any employee who has regular contact with other staff or students must be included in the regular testing.

The school district held an informational webinar to discuss the testing requirements, according to Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla. Vella said hundreds of staff attended the virtual meeting.

The school district said these kits will be tested by Quest Laboratories. The test kits will be paid for the the school district.