Santa Maria Joint Union High School District continues virtual learning

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will continue with virtual learning through 2020.

The board discussed virtual learning at its meeting Tuesday night.

Right now, the board is worried about reopening and then having to close back down just a few weeks later.

They are aiming to shift to a hybrid learning model by January 2021, where students would come in to campus twice a week, and teachers would come in once a week.

They also shared recent student survey responses about virtual learning at the meeting. The results indicate that many students are not enjoying the change.

In a survey of over three thousand students in the district, 82% said they would like classes to be back on campus.

The board discussed virtual resources available to its students, including wellness support and an increased focus on tutoring during this time.

A parent survey was also made available today. It's asking for input on when to return to in-person instruction, and how that should look when it does happen.

The survey closes to district parents on October 19.