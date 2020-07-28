New Orcutt schools leader prepares for challenging year

Education

ORCUTT, Calif. - The first day of school is a little over two weeks away, and school leaders are preparing to enter an instructional year like no other. It will be the first year at the helm of the Orcutt Union School District for Dr.Holly Edds.

Your local NewsChannel spoke with the Superintendent of Schools Tuesday afternoon, just before she was set to meet on-line with the 10 school principals in the district. Tonight at 11 we will hear from her on the biggest challenge the district is facing, and what they learned from ending the last school year with distance learning that can help them start this year online successfully.

Santa Barbara County remains on the state watch list for Coronavirus. Schools in the county must keep with distance learning until the county is off that list for 14 consecutive days. Dr. Edds has advice for parents trying to navigate a challenging situation tonight on Fox 11 News at 10 and your local NewsChannel at 11.