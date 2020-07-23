Visit museums and culture centers virtually through 805 Inspires

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Explore and learn about treasured Santa Barbara County cultural institutions from home with 805 Inspires.

The new project features 15-minute videos that allow people to engage with places like the Old Mission Santa Barbara, the Wildling Museum, the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and many more.

The idea was first proposed by Steve Windhager, the Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, my colleagues and I were seeking a way to continue to give back to our community and bring a bit of our missions into everyone’s home,' Windhager said. "We thought sharing an activity that could be undertaken as a family would be a great way to start.”

Arts, science, and cultural sectors are represented among the 20 participating institutions. The project aims to help increase access, educate and inspire. The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture hopes it will be used by teachers, parents, caregivers and students who are engaged in remote teaching and learning platforms or homeschooling.

Local nonprofit media organization TVSB is producing the series. It's hosted by TVSB Executive Director, Erik Davis. Some of the episodes are available now at sbac.ca.gov/805inspires.

“I see this project as a love letter from our cultural institutions to the community,” said Sarah York Rubin, Executive Director of the County Office of Arts and Culture. “Despite tremendous economic hardship, they continue to serve.” Museums and cultural spaces interested in joining the initiative are encouraged to contact Rubin at sarah@sbac.ca.gov.

The 20 organizations participating in 805 Inspires include Cuyama Blue Sky Center, Casa del Herrero, Dunes Center, Elverhøj Museum of Art and History, Ganna Walska Lotusland, Goleta Valley Historical Society / Rancho La Patera & Stow House, Guadalupe Cultural Arts and Education Center, MOXI: Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Mission & Archives, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation/El Presidio State Park and Casa de la Guerra, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, UCSB Art, Design & Architecture Museum, Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum, and Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

The project is funded in part by a grant made possible through the COVID-19 Joint Response Grants Committee, a partnership between the Santa Barbara Foundation, United Way of Santa Barbara County and Hutton Parker Foundation.