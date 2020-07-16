San Luis Coastal Unified to begin school year with distance learning

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Coastal Unified School District Board of Education approved a plan to use distance learning when the school year begins and through winter break.

School board members heard from hundreds of parents and staff.

"This decision by our school board was extraordinarily difficult. We’ve taken your feedback seriously. We are committed to leaning into this challenge," the district wrote.

The first day of school will be Monday, August 24.

Families wishing to select the Virtual Learning Program for the entire 2020-2021 year must do so by July 24, 2020.