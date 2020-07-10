Ventura County lays out plans for 2020-21 school year

Education

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Office of Education has released guidelines and requirements to help public school districts prepare for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

A document released Friday presents information to school districts in hopes of providing them with the latest information from state and local health officials as they work to determine how to move forward with the upcoming school year.

The Framework for Reopening Ventura County Schools was created Dr. Antonio Castro, Ventura County Office of Education's Associate Superintendent for Educational Services and was prepared by the Ventura County Office of Education. The office of education consulted the Ventura County Public Health Department as well as the county’s school districts and charter schools.

It provides extensive information about safety protocols on school campuses and how to respond to the potential for confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, the VCOE said.

The Office of Education says the document aims to provide schools with "maximum flexibility on how they will function during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while keeping the health and safety of students and employees a top priority."

Ventura County Superintendent of Schools Stan Mantooth says he expects the upcoming school year will be unlike any the county has experienced before.

“Our school leaders and teachers have done a tremendous job adapting to continually changing circumstances. I am confident they will make the decisions that are best for their communities with the Framework serving as a guide,” Mantooth said.

Each school district and charter school in Ventura County will decide how to proceed with the upcoming school year. Decisions will have to be made regarding in-class and distance learning and if the schools will employ a combination approach.

The districts and schools will submit their plans to the office of education for review.

The VCOE says the document will be updated as conditions change.

To read the Framework for Reopening Ventura County Schools, click here.