Colleges, universities react to directive that may force international students to leave U.S.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Colleges and universities in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County are reacting to the news that international students may be forced to leave the United States if their coursework shifts to online-only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new directive was announced Monday by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This comes as these schools attempt to navigate plans for modified learning in the fall, in order to prevent spread of the virus among students and staff.

Allan Hancock College--which has campuses in Santa Maria and Lompoc--admits roughly 13-18 international students each year through the F-1 visa program. President and Superintendent Kevin Walthers released the followed statement:

“We are disappointed by yet another divisive rule coming from the Federal government. Staff at Allan Hancock College are working to ensure that each of our international students has access to classes that meet the regulations so they can continue their progress toward a degree."

The school also released additional information regarding its next steps: "College leadership is meeting this week to discuss the full impact of the regulation and has requested additional information from a federal Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) representative. AHC will work one-on-one with our international students to keep them informed as the situation develops and support them in any way possible."

Cuesta College near San Luis Obispo also released a statement reacting to the new directive:

Our international students are an integral part of the Cuesta College campus community. While the recent ICE guidelines have caused uncertainty, we are working diligently with our International Programs Office to get in touch directly with our international students and determine the best course of action to provide support and assistance so they may continue their education. Cuesta College announced a hybrid model of classes for the Fall 2020 semester, offering lecture classes online and providing in-person instruction on campus for difficult-to-convert labs, activities, and performance courses with strict hygiene and safety protocols. Athletics will be determined after the CCCAA meets on July 17 to discuss the 2020-21 academic year. International students taking one or more face-to-face courses will necessarily be local, including our student-athletes. There are currently 30 admitted international students for Fall 2020 and 8 applications in progress. Since Fall 2017, there have been 78 students who have participated in our International Program.

Last month, Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara announced plans for mostly-online classes in the fall, with some modified in-person classes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.