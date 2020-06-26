Youth protestors speak of the agenda ahead after taking it to the streets

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The thousands of demonstrators and protestors at a recent youth rally made a statement calling for changes in City Hall, the police department and school districts. Now, they look at their personal goals.

The impacts could be with immediate actions, some are planning to attend more rallies, and others will speak out at community meetings such as public comment sessions to city councils and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Many meetings are scheduled in the weeks ahead to talk about suggested changed.

Resolutions in many local cities have taken strong positions against police brutality and racism.

Watch for more details tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3 KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 News.

(More details and video will be added here later today.)