For the record: Documenting life during COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College library is collecting materials, memories and experiences of individuals living through the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members are encouraged to participate in the special archiving project.

“Over the last few months, the AHC library staff have heard stories of the resiliency, struggles, Herculean efforts, ingenuity and heartache our students and community have experienced over the last three months,” said AHC Librarian Susannah Kopecky. “We knew this was one of those times that needed to be documented, remembered and preserved for the future.”

People can submit their thoughts, memories and documents like photos, videos and journals to be included in the archive.

“Everyone is reacting and reflecting in their own way, and we would like to hear from anyone who is interested in sharing their reflections,” said Kopecky. “Years from now, people will wonder what life was like during the pandemic, and we would like to be able to provide that glimpse of life for the historic record.”

Part of the library's role on campus is teaching information literacy. Recognizing credible sources may be more important now than ever, and this project will preserve stories from primary sources to the pandemic.

Hancock students, staff, and community members who want to participate in the project can do so by visiting bit.ly/achcovidarchiving and filling out the online form.