Ventura Unified School District hosts graduation at city hall

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Unified School District held one of its graduation ceremonies on the steps of Ventura City Hall over the weekend.

Students walked along the sidewalk and then up the steps to pick up their diplomas, then they turned their tassels and posed for pictures in several archways.

Parents watched from a safe distance due to the coronavirus, mostly from their cars.

The Class of 2020 will be remembered for making the most out of trying times.