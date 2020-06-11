Santa Maria high school graduations to be televised and streamed online

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria announced that Santa Maria Community Television (SMCTV) will televise and webstream the virtual graduation ceremonies for four Santa Maria public high schools.

Footage was provided by the individual schools and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Santa Maria and Orcutt residents who wish to view the graduating students of 2020 can tune in to Comcast Channel 24 every Monday, Thursday and Saturday starting Thursday, June 11 and ending Monday, August 10.

Each school's graduation will air at the following times:

10:30 a.m. - Santa Maria High School Commencement (English)

11:30 a.m. - Santa Maria High School Commencement (Spanish)

12:30 p.m. - Santa Maria High School Commencement (Mixteco)

1:30 p.m. - Righetti High School Student Awards

2:00 p.m. - Righetti High School Graduates

3:30 p.m. - Pioneer Valley High School Commencement

4:00 p.m. - Delta High School Virtual Graduation

The televised programs are only available to Comcast subscribers in Santa Maria and Orcutt. However, online streaming of the ceremonies at the same times listed above can be found at the city's Channel 24 webstream link here.

SMCTV operations are provided by the City of Santa Maria. The studio is located at 910 South Oakwood Drive and is available to the community.

Any questions about this programming can be directed to the SMCTV Media Center at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2501.