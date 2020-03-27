Allan Hancock College encourages students not to quit their studies despite COVID-19 pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In a letter addressed to students, Allan Hancock College explained the importance of keeping up with their studies, despite the temptation to drop out until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The letter reads in part:

Dear Hancock Students,

During this unsettling time, we want you to know your faculty and staff at Allan Hancock College care about your safety and well-being. With classes switching to remote delivery, you are adapting to new ways of learning. We know that many of you (and your family) are now facing real and immediate financial challenges through no fault of your own. The loss of time to gather with family, friends, and the community will certainly increase our anxiety.

It would be tempting to drop out, withdraw, and not finish the Spring 2020 Semester—with the idea that you will pick up your studies when things return to routine. And that impulse is very understandable.

We write this letter to provide a simple message: Don’t do it.

Now more than ever, stay in school. Complete this semester and remain on track for earning your degree or certificate. You’ve already invested a lot in this semester and are well on the path to a life-changing achievement, one that sets you up for the best opportunities in the future. Even if you aren’t graduating this year, you are on your way to a degree or certificate that will put you in a better position to weather the next crisis.