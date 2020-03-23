New online education begins for all Lucia Mar Unified School District students

Education

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Students in the Lucia Mar Unified School District returned back to school Monday morning.

However, classrooms across the district's 18 campuses were still empty.

Instead, students began the district's newly created online education platform, using Google Classroom.

It's a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the closure of schools across the state.

With the new online education system in place, more than 10,000 students across south San Luis Obispo County can return to their studies in the comforts of their own home.

"Our staff came together and worked hard to make this happen," said Lucia Mar spokesperson Amy Jacobs. "We are already using Google Classrooms across Lucia Mar, that's how we are filling the gap. We really need to praise our principals and teachers for coming together to make this happen. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing staff that is putting Our Kids First."

For the past week, the district has been providing Chromebooks for students that may not have the necessary equipment at home.

"We have been signing out Chromebooks to students that need them," said Jacobs. "Internet providers have stepped up to help make more internet more available for our students as well."

Jacobs added the district continues to work towards supplying all students with Chromebooks

"We are still signing out Chromebooks," Jacobs said. "We are also handing out work packets to the students that Chromebooks won't work for."

Lucia Mar will continue online education through the duration of the school closure.

"We are hearing lots of positivity from our staff," said Jacobs. "Saying that our students are feeling better having work to do and being able to check in with their teachers and classmates. We still have more to do, but we are feeling like we are off to a solid start."

Free meals are still being handed out at designated school sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.