Lucia Mar Unified School District to begin online distance learning starting Monday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The largest school district in San Luis Obispo County announced Thursday it is beginning online remote learning starting next week.

Lucia Mar Unified School District sent out an email to parents letting them know online education will be provided for all students starting on Monday, March 23.

The new digital school year will run for the duration of the school closure.

Spring Break will still be observed during the week of April 13-17.

Schools are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 20.

However, the timeframe may be extended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucia Mar will utilize Google Classrooom for the remote learning platform.

The district is offering a Chromebook for students that do not have computer access at home. The Chromebooks can be checked out from a student's school site.

In addition, Spectrum is providing free WiFi to any district family.

According to the email sent to parents, online classes start each day at 9 a.m. and will run until the end of the school day at 3 p.m.

Those times are listed for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students will also have time for a lunch break beginning at noon.

For more information, visit the Lucia Mar website.