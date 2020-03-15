Cal Poly requires online finals after first coronavirus case in SLO County

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The president of Cal Poly, Jeffrey D. Armstrong, announced that there will be no in-person finals allowed this quarter at the university.

This mandate comes in response to the confirmation of the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.

It was announced this evening that an individual in North SLO County tested positive for COVID-19. As a result we are mandating no in-person finals. While there are no known cases of COVID-19 in our Cal Poly campus community, we are doing this out of an abundance of caution. — Jeffrey D. Armstrong (@CPPrezArmstrong) March 15, 2020

Professors will now be required by the school to provide their final online so that students may take it without gathering together in-person.

Previously, the school said they encouraged faculty and staff to provide virtual finals.

Cal Poly will still be hosting online-only classes for the first two weeks of the spring quarter. They have not stated if they plan to extend their online learning at this time.

This is being done in an abundance of caution to protect the students and employees of the school from spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Cal Poly campus.