Santa Barbara Unified planning for school closures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District is planning for the likely closing of schools beginning next week.

A letter sent out to parents in the school district said the district is actively planning for anticipated school closures starting on Monday.

The school district said they have been working with Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and all county supervisors to come up with a plan.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a recommendation to cancel or postpone events and social gatherings of more than 250 people. Santa Barbara County announced on Thursday that the county would be enforcing those restrictions.

Although schools were not included in this restriction, many local residents contacted our newsroom with concerns about keeping the schools open.

More details are expected to be released later Friday.

