Local schools provide free meals for children during school closures
Schools across the Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are closing over the next few weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
While this move is a good way to keep students and school employees from contracting the virus, it also causes problems for students who rely on school meals for nutrition each day.
In response, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo schools will be offering free meals for any child who needs it.
Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara Unified schools will offer bagged meals for all children ages 18 and younger. These meals may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning March 16. Children must be present in order to receive the meal.
- Adams Elementary - 2701 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara
- Franklin Elementary - 1111 E Mason Street, Santa Barbara
- Harding Elementary - 1625 Robbins Street, Santa Barbara
- Monroe Elementary - 431 Flora Vista Drive, Santa Barbara
- Dos Pueblos High School - 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta
- San Marcos High School - 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara High School - 700 E Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara
- La Cumbre Junior High - 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara
- La Colina Junior High - 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara
- Goleta Valley Junior High - 6100 Stow Canyon Road, Goleta
Ventura: Ventura Unified schools will be providing meals for families to pick-up, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. beginning this Monday, March 16. Each child aged 18 or younger can receive one breakfast and one lunch each day. All children are welcome, however, meals must be eaten off the school property. The following six locations will be providing meals.
- ATLAS Elementary School - 760 Jazmin Avenue, Ventura
- Montalvo Elementary - 2050 Grand Avenue, Ventura
- Will Rogers Elementary - 316 Howard Street, Ventura
- DATA Middle School - 2060 Cameron Street, Ventura
- Sheridan Way Elementary - 573 Sheridan Way, Ventura
- Sunset K-8 School - 400 Sunset Avenue, Oak View
San Luis Obispo: San Luis Coastal Unified schools will be offering free meals for all kids 18 years and younger at the following locations. The meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 16 to April 13. Packages will include a lunch and breakfast for the following day. Children must be present in order to receive the meals.
- Laguna Middle School - 11050 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo
- Pacheco Elementary - 261 Cuesta Drive, San Luis Obispo
- C.L. Smith Elementary - 1375 Balboa Street, San Luis Obispo
- Sinsheimer Elementary - 2755 Augusta Street, San Luis Obispo
- Los Osos Middle School - 1555 El Moro Avenue, Baywood-Los Osos
- Baywood Elementary - 1330 9th Street, Baywood-Los Osos
- Teach Elementary - 145 Grand Avenue, San Luis Obispo
- Hawthorne Elementary - 2125 Story Street, San Luis Obispo
- Morro Bay High School - 235 Atascadero Road, Morro Bay
- Del Mar Elementary - 501 Sequoia Street, Morro Bay
Comments