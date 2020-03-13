Local schools provide free meals for children during school closures

Education

Schools across the Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are closing over the next few weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While this move is a good way to keep students and school employees from contracting the virus, it also causes problems for students who rely on school meals for nutrition each day.

In response, Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo schools will be offering free meals for any child who needs it.

Santa Barbara: Santa Barbara Unified schools will offer bagged meals for all children ages 18 and younger. These meals may be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning March 16. Children must be present in order to receive the meal.

Adams Elementary - 2701 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara

Franklin Elementary - 1111 E Mason Street, Santa Barbara

Harding Elementary - 1625 Robbins Street, Santa Barbara

Monroe Elementary - 431 Flora Vista Drive, Santa Barbara

Dos Pueblos High School - 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta

San Marcos High School - 4750 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara High School - 700 E Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara

La Cumbre Junior High - 2255 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara

La Colina Junior High - 4025 Foothill Road, Santa Barbara

Goleta Valley Junior High - 6100 Stow Canyon Road, Goleta

Ventura: Ventura Unified schools will be providing meals for families to pick-up, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. beginning this Monday, March 16. Each child aged 18 or younger can receive one breakfast and one lunch each day. All children are welcome, however, meals must be eaten off the school property. The following six locations will be providing meals.

ATLAS Elementary School - 760 Jazmin Avenue, Ventura

Montalvo Elementary - 2050 Grand Avenue, Ventura

Will Rogers Elementary - 316 Howard Street, Ventura

DATA Middle School - 2060 Cameron Street, Ventura

Sheridan Way Elementary - 573 Sheridan Way, Ventura

Sunset K-8 School - 400 Sunset Avenue, Oak View

San Luis Obispo: San Luis Coastal Unified schools will be offering free meals for all kids 18 years and younger at the following locations. The meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 16 to April 13. Packages will include a lunch and breakfast for the following day. Children must be present in order to receive the meals.