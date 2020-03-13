Cuesta College transitions to online classes

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Cuesta College will begin transitioning to online instruction and will suspend class in preparation for the switch.

Cuesta College will suspend class Monday through Wednesday of next week and offer training for students and faculty to learn the online tools and technologies.

That training will begin Monday at noon. Schedules and locations are still to be determined.

The switch to online comes as schools and universities throughout the area work to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

