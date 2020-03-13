Cal Poly encouraging online finals, will start spring quarter online

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly is encouraging professors to offer finals to be taken online.

Faculty who will offer online finals will need to inform students no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

In addition to the university's recommendation, the first two weeks of the spring quarter will be offered online. The spring quarter begins on April 6.

Cal Poly already extended Spring Break by a week due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Cal Poly says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

The campus will remain open for students who need to stay on campus during spring break and the upcoming quarter.

