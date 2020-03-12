Local schools closing or making changes due to coronavirus

Education

Schools and universities throughout the Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have announced they are closing down, moving to online-only classes and making other changes as the coronavirus continues to spread.

These changes are being made in an attempt to protect students, faculty and staff from spreading or contracting the virus.

Santa Barbara County:

UC Santa Barbara transitioned to all-online classes for the remainder of Winter Quarter and the start of the Spring Quarter through the end of April.

Westmont College is moving to all-online classes from March 16 - April 13.

SB County K-12 schools are continuing classes, but large events and trips will be canceled or postponed through the end of March.

Crane Country Day School is moving to all-online classes beginning March 16.

Ventura County:

The Ventura County Community College District said Moorpark College, Oxnard College, Ventura College and Ventura College – East Campus will be open until March 20. The colleges will be moving to all-online classes from March 23 - April 6.

San Luis Obispo County:

Cal Poly is extending spring break by another week. Spring quarter is expected to begin April 6. Classes are to remain in-person for the rest of Winter Quarter.

SLO County K-12 schools are cancelling events and gatherings of 250 people or more. All non-essential gatherings such as field trips, shows, dances, assemblies, other events and meetings under 250 people will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for cancellation.

This article will be updated periodically with the latest information.

If you know of a school closure, please let us know.