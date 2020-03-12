Classes in Santa Barbara County to continue, non-essential travel canceled

Education

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Classes will continue in Santa Barbara County schools, but non-essential travel will be canceled according to school officials.

Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said K-12 districts throughout the county will be canceling non-essential travel and events for students and staff through March.

Normal classes will continue but large events and trips will be canceled or postponed through the end of March, Klein says. Use of high school facilities by outside groups are also canceled.

School districts are in the process of notifying parents and guardians, as well as staff and students. Students and staff are encouraged to wash their hands often and staff members are being told to look for signs of cough or fever.

Classes will be canceled likely based off of recommendations by Santa Barbara County Public Health Department officials.

This is a rapidly developing situation and things could change, school representatives said.

Similar precautions are being taken in San Luis Obispo County schools.