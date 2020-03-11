Skip to Content
Education
By
Published 5:34 pm

2 Cal Poly students self-quarantined after visiting area with high number of coronavirus infections

cal-poly-sign-jpg_3698666_ver1.0
Cal Poly
Cal Poly was ranked second among master's institutions in the nation for the number of students studying abroad last school year.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Two Cal Poly students are under self-quarantine after they returned from an area of the country with a high number of coronavirus infections.

The two students have no symptoms, a university spokesman said, but the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department instructed the students to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The university is offering students with support and hopes to maintain health and wellbeing of all campus community members.

Coronavirus / Health / San Luis Obispo County

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply