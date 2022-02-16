Mask mandate rule changes could help encourage restaurant customers to come back

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Restaurant owners on the Central Coast are hoping the new eased up mask mandate rules for inside areas including dining rooms, will encourage a return of a full flow of business.



It's expected to be a slow ramp up with many members of the public still looking at the COVID 19 numbers cautiously. Health officials have urged the public to keep their masks with them in case they get into situations where they feel unsafe due to crowds or areas with poor ventilation.

The Santa Barbara County numbers are going down, but the level of the coronavirus is still higher than it was in December, according to a presentation to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon.

During the pandemic, the strict rules required workers to be responsible for enforcement in many cases. That has been uncomfortable and there have been conflicts.



The California Restaurant Association says the COVID crisis has been a huge impact on the business. The restaurants that existed prepandemic compared to now could be 20 percent less.



They also say workers who used to be near restaurants for lunch, dinner and after work gatherings are not around in the same numbers. Some are working at home, and some are no longer working at all.



The industry is also battling employee shortages, food inflation, and supply chain issues.



There has also been an uncertain flow pattern for some restaurants with fluctuating hours and in some cases closing on some days of the week when they used to be open.

