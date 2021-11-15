Long range plans for State Street will include public outreach and many design ideas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Now that the public has seen the look of Santa Barbara's downtown with many closed off streets in a promenade look, ideas on what comes next are being considered.

The temporary closure to stir economic vitality during and after COVID has come with a strong sense of support but not a full backing on the concept, the size, appearance and historic compatibility with the traditions of the city.

There's work to do.

A special committee has been meeting since summer and will gather monthly to talk about steps going foward, along with the outside help that will be necessary.

That committee is mande of of three Council Members, one Planning

Commissioner, one Historic Landmarks Commissioner, three members representing

property or business owners, seven at-large members, and two alternates to the State

Street Advisory Committee (SSAC).

The committee is providing input on the State Street Master Plan that will be presented to several levels of decision makers including the City Council.

An update will be presented to the council Tuesday. In it the report says the goals include:

Create a sense of place for the entire community to enjoy by re-envisioning,

enhancing, and effectively managing an exciting, clean, thriving, and engaging

public space in downtown Santa Barbara.

• Reimagine how people of all abilities travel through and experience downtown.

• Identify solutions that bring vitality to the State Street business community while

also attracting local residents and tourists who, in turn, invest in our community.

• Emphasize experiential and outdoor uses of underutilized space.

• Learn from the past and take a holistic approach to evaluating transportation,

housing, changes to the retail market, shifts in commercial and office space,

homelessness, economic development, and the COVID-19 pandemic response.

• Recognize existing conditions and critical infrastructure needs to support a

pedestrian-centric and business friendly downtown.

The work of the committee will continue well into 2022 when funding may be approved to add outside help and go forward with public engagement meetings, not just in the core downtown area but throughout the South Coast.

Some of the key areas of discussion so far include:

• Streetscape design and amenities

• Transportation, circulation, and parking

• Housing and redevelopment influences

• Economic development

• Historic resources

• Equity and accessibility

• Homeless engagement

• Public art

• Operations and maintenance

• Funding strategy

• Sustainability infrastructure

• Stormwater/drainage

• Implementation plan and phasing

The downtown promenade has also opened up options for other areas of the city with the design of parklets and patios, overhead lighting, art work and amenities. This report to the council will only be on the State Street corridor.

That area is generally described as, from the freeway underpass to Sola Street and then out a block each direction.