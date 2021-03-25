Skip to Content
Economy
By
Published 6:23 am

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the fewest since the pandemic erupted a year ago and a sign the economy is improving.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell from 781,000 the week before. It is the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid have fallen below 700,000 since mid-March of 2020.

Before the pandemic tore through the economy, applications had never topped that level.

Coronavirus
