Spring break season brings hope for Santa Barbara tourism turnaround

Economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pandemic shut down tourism as we know it last year.

After a bleak winter and an alamring COVID-19 surge, Santa Barbara's tourism industry is slowly recovering as cases drop and more people are vaccinated.

For the past several weeks, weekends have been a popular time for out-of-town visitors to come to the American Riviera. But those in the hospitality industry are hoping for an even bigger increase now that spring break season has begun.

"The competition for the traveler's attention and dollars is going to be fierce," said Visit Santa Barbara President and CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes.

Santa Barbara remains a premier destination for those who feel comfortable enough to travel during the pandemic.

But more visitors also raises more concerns about COVID-19 spread, something local health officials are keeping an eye on.

