More COVID economic aid on the way in Santa Barbara County

Economy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - People in Santa Barbara County now have another COVID-19 economic crisis lifeline after the Board of Supervisors allocated more than $13 million to rental and utility assistance.

United Way of Santa Barbara County will distribute the funds to eligible residents who must have faced a loss in income due to the pandemic.

Those looking to apply or find the full list of requirements can visit UWSBC's website. Applicants can receive up to $6,000 over three months, and can reapply every three months to a maximum of 15 months.

The city of Goleta this week approved its own aid package of more than $160,000 to businesses and people living within the city limits. UWSBC will also be distributing those grants, and people can learn more and apply here.

