Rush is on to beat possible new COVID rules

Economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you are seeing people in more of a rush today, it may be because of the dire warnings of another limited shut down due to rising COVID-19 cases in the Southern California region.

Currently hospital officials have data showing the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity is nearly 80 percent in the region. If the remaining available bed capacity goes up to leave a 15 percent or less availability, the new rules will be implemented according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties are now in a region with San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles Counties and that will have a bearing on the total numbers, and also the health orders.

Central Coast stores, barber shops, and hair dressers would be impacted by the new rules and customers looking to beat that timeline will be in motion today.

Restaurants can still do take out under the orders, but for many it was a significant loss of revenue when this type of order was in place in April and most of May. For front line workers at restaurants and in the hospitality industry this will be a big financial hit, presuming no government relief is approved.

The Southern California Region:

Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura.

Regional Stay at Home Order

In any region that triggers a Regional Stay at Home Order, all operations in the following sectors must be closed:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks



The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping Centers : Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and Lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. Restaurants: Allow only for take-out or pick-up.

Allow only for take-out or pick-up. Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of Worship: Allow outdoor services only.

Allow outdoor services only. Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today)