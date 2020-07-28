Decrease in travel negatively impacts Santa Barbara transient taxes

Economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara saw an over 50 percent decrease in revenue in the transient occupancy tax totals for June of 2020.

In June, the city collected $849,715 in transient occupancy taxes (TOT). This total is 56 percent less than that of June 2019.

The city said this decline is due to travel restrictions and general decrease in travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With June being the final month of the fiscal year, Santa Barbara has collected approximately $15.1 million total in TOT revenues.

The City's adopted TOT budget was $19,989,179.

