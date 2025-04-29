Illegal street racing in Grover Beach leads to Multiple Arrests

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Two separate incidents involving illegal street racing took place in Grover Beach last weekend, leading to a total of 3 arrests.

Both incidents occurred after 10:00pm, one on Saturday night and one on Sunday night, and officers' response was immediate.

The vehicles were impounded under violations of California Vehicle Code 23109(a)-engaging in Speed Contest.

Local officers were surprised to see two of these incidents localized to one weekend, as it's been over a year since the last time they've seen this occur.

Police say speed contests are not only illegal and highly dangerous, your vehicle can be impounded and the fines are steep.

The public is encouraged to keep their situational awareness about them at any time of the day or night, as calls of speed violations can come at any time.