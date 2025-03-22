Oxnard man arrested for meth and fentanyl possession Wednesday

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County Combined Agency Team (VCAT), arrested an Oxnard man for narcotic sales and possession Wednesday at two locations in Oxnard.

Search warrants were served to the 41-year-old man at both a home on the 5400 block of Roland Way and a home at the 4400 block of J Street, both in Oxnard

VCAT detectives found out the man sold drugs to Ventura County residents and found 12 pounds of meth, suspected fentanyl, money from suspected drug sales and more evidence of drug sales.

The VCAT anticipates more arrests as the investigation continues and those with information on this case or other are encouraged to contact the Ventura County Crime Stoppers.