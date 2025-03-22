Hesperia man on parole arrested Thursday for domestic violence and attempted kidnapping

VENTURA, Calif. – A Hesperia man was arrested Thursday for an out-of-state parole warrant, criminal threats, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence related offenses on two women, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

VCSO officers reported to a domestic incident at the Lake Piru area Thursday and witnessed a physical altercation between the Hesperia man and a woman.

VCSO deputies discovered the Hesperia man's extensive criminal history during an investigation and several other agencies helped the VCSO with the incident.

The Hesperia man tried to leave in his car but was taken into custody without incident as deputies found additional charges, including the following: