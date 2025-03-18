Santa Maria man arrested for illcit marijuana sales Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 25-year-old Santa Maria man for illicit marijuana sales in the city Thursday.

SBSO detectives served the man a warrant at both the 200 block of Rochelle Lane in Santa Maria and the 25-year-old's residence at the 2000 block of Sandalwood Drive in Tanglewood.

Deputies searched and found an illicit marijuana sale business with evidence that the Santa Maria man shipped the drugs from online sales to states where selling marijuana was illegal, according to the SBSO.

The 25-year-old was then arrested for one felony and two misdemeanor marijuana violations, including interstate marijuana shipping violations, detailed the SBSO.

The Santa Maria man was then booked at the Northern Branch Jail, where he is currently held without bail due to a previous probation violation charge, according to the SBSO.